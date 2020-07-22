Carol Ann Trisler
Carol Ann Trisler

July 16, 2020

Carol Ann Trisler, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

