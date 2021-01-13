You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris "Coach" Cole
0 entries

Chris "Coach" Cole

January 4, 2021

  • 0

Chris “Coach” Cole, 59, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away January 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News