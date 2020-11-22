You have permission to edit this article.
Christine D. Leary
Christine D. Leary

November 14, 2020

Christine D. Leary, resident of Lompoc died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 59. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

