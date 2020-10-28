You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis J. Frizzell
0 entries

Dennis J. Frizzell

October 23, 2020

  • 0

Dennis J. Frizzell, 78, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News