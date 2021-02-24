You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elinor E. Beneda
0 entries

Elinor E. Beneda

February 16, 2021

  • 0

Elinor E. Beneda, resident of Lompoc died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 97. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News