You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elsie Lara Cortez
0 entries

Elsie Lara Cortez

December 3, 2020

  • 0

Elsie Lara Cortez, 75, resident of Lompoc, passed away December 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News