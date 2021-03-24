You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frederick Arthur Trammell
0 entries

Frederick Arthur Trammell

February 2, 2021

  • 0

Frederick Arthur Trammell formerly of Lompoc died February 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News