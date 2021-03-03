You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George L. Corrales, Jr.
0 entries

George L. Corrales, Jr.

February 26, 2021

  • 0

George L. Corrales, Jr. of Lompoc died Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 97. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com5

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News