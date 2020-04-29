Ignacia "Nacha" Moran
Ignacia "Nacha" Moran

April 27, 2020

Ignacia "Nacha" Moran, resident of Lompoc died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 88. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

