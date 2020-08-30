You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James F. Manweiler
0 entries

James F. Manweiler

August 27, 2020

  • 0

James F. Manweiler of Lompoc died, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 81. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News