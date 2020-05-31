James L. Nothstein
0 entries

James L. Nothstein

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James L. Nothstein, resident of Lomopc died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 55. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News