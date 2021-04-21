You have permission to edit this article.
Jody P. Harshbarger
Jody P. Harshbarger

April 11, 2021

Jody P. Harshbarger, age 62. Passed away April 11, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

