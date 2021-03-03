You have permission to edit this article.
Joyce F. Purvis
Joyce F. Purvis

February 27, 2021

Joyce F. Purvis of Solvang died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 88. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

