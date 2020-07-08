Karen Marie Larson
Karen Marie Larson

July 4, 2020

Karen Marie Larson, 60, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the diretion of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. Www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

