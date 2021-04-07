You have permission to edit this article.
Krys Brandon Ruiz
Krys Brandon Ruiz

March 28, 2021

Krys Brandon Ruiz, resident of Lompoc died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 26. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

