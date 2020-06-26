Leroy Allen, Jr.
0 entries

Leroy Allen, Jr.

June 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leroy Allen, Jr., 93, resident of Lompoc, passed away June 12, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News