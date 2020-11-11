You have permission to edit this article.
Marcia Louise Wicks
November 7, 2020

Marcia Louise Wicks of Santa Maria, CA died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. starbucklind.com

