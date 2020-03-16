×
Mariano Salazar Rivas, 80, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away February 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
