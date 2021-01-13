You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Alice Cabral
Mary Alice Cabral

January 10, 2021

Mary Alice Cabral of Lompoc died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the age of 102. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

