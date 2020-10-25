You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Lee McVicar
Michael Lee McVicar

October 20, 2020

Michael Lee McVicar, 76, resident of Lompoc, passed away October 20, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

