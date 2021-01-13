You have permission to edit this article.
Nancy Jayne McNett
Nancy Jayne McNett

Janury 5, 2021

Nancy Jayne McNett of Lompoc died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the age of 93. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

