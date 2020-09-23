You have permission to edit this article.
Nita E. Montey
Nita E. Montey

September 17, 2020

Nita E. Montey of Lompoc died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 50. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

