Patricia I. Rush
0 entries

Patricia I. Rush

June 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia I. Rush, 74, of Lompoc, died June 8, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News