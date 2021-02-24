You have permission to edit this article.
Paulino Arao-Arao Abrajano
Paulino Arao-Arao Abrajano

February 9, 2021

Paulino Arao-Arao Abrajano of Lompoc died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

