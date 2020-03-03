Phyllis June Petry
0 entries

Phyllis June Petry

February 29, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis June Petry, 97, resident of Lompoc, passed away February 29, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News