Robert A. Hill
1 entry

Robert A. Hill

May 1, 2020

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert A. Hill of Lompoc, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News