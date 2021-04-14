You have permission to edit this article.
Rose M. Bolden
Rose M. Bolden

April 5, 2021

Rose M. Bolden, resident of Lompoc died Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 88. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

