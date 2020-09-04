You have permission to edit this article.
Sandy Openshaw Saunders
Sandy Openshaw Saunders

September 2, 2020

Sandy Openshaw Saunders, 77, resident of Pismo Beach, CA and former resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

