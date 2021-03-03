You have permission to edit this article.
Soledad Alfaro Morales
Soledad Alfaro Morales

February 20, 2021

Soledad Alfaro Morales, 93, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away February 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

