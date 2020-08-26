You have permission to edit this article.
Tamara Ann McGinty
Tamara Ann McGinty

August 24, 2020

Tamara Ann McGinty, 54, of Arroyo Grande passed away on August 24th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Arroyo Grande.

