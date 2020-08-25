You have permission to edit this article.
Ted Syslo
Ted Syslo

August 22, 2020

Ted Syslo, 64, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

