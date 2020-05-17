Vickie Jean Lillard
May 5, 2020

Vickie Jean Lillard, 69, resident of Lompoc, passed away May 5, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

