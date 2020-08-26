You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston L. Skinner
0 entries

Winston L. Skinner

August 20, 2020

  • 0

Winston L. Skinner, 93, of San Luis Obispo passed away August 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News