Debra Kay Dyer ( Debbie ), a beautiful mother and grandmother, moved on to meet her Savior on December 25, 2020.
Debbie was born on January 1, 1954 in the USAF Hospital, in Wimpole Park, Arrington, Cambridgeshire, England. She was born to Winifred and Robert Brannock, a Master Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force. Her great grandfather invented the Brannock device , which was sometimes found in shoe stores for measuring your feet!
Debbie traveled much and grew up mostly in Missouri, which she called home. She also lived on Vandenburg A. F. B. and attended Cabrillo High for the school year of 1969-1970. Then, moved to North Carolina for only half a year and lastly, West Palm Beach , FL.
Debbie met Thomas Dyer in Cocoa Beach where she was living on her own and waitressing. They were married on March 23, 1974 in Cape Canaveral . They had three children together. Debbie then moved a little more, because Thomas Dyer was in the Air Force. They were stationed at Elmendorf , A. F. B. Alaska. Also, in Arkansas. She was so glad when they were stationed once again at V.A.F.B. in 1980. She loved the beach. Debbie divorced Thomas on March 17, 2010.
Debbie retired from the Lompoc Unified School District after almost 30 years. She served as a Noon- Duty Aid first at Los Padres Elementary School, then at Vandenburg Middle School. The kids loved her, she would always have at least one who would gladly forsake their playtime to chat with her. Many found a friend in her. She then became a nurses assistant , and worked at various schools throughout the week. Her favorite school to work at was Lompoc High School.
Debbie is survived by her three children who live in Lompoc. Kerry Donahoe, Rudy Dyer and Rita Dyer. She was blessed by the Lord with many grandchildren. Paul, Rudy, Matthew, Ashley, Marley, Chloe, Caiden, Brody, Bradley, Garrett, and Branden. She also had two great- grandchildren, Camila and Aubree.
Debbie was known to be a sweet and special woman who loved Jesus. She taught her children and grandchildren about the Lord. She always helped as much as she could. She was bright, cheerful and positive. She was gracious and loved by all. She will always be remembered and hold a special place in our hearts.
Memorial services at this time are pending.
