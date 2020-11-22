Deloris W. Tullis was born Deloris Washington on January 30th, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to James and Annie Mae Washington. In 1949, Deloris graduated from Vashon High School, in St. Louis, with straight A 's. In 1950 Deloris married Dan W. Tullis and started a marriage that would see them travel the world serving the country for the next 20 years as Dan was a member of the US Air Force. In addition to having six children, Dan Jr, Debra Willette, Dwainia Winifred, Darrell Wade, Derek Wren, and Daymon Will, Deloris found the time to finish her Associates degree at Oxnard Community College.
In 1981 Dan and Deloris were called to be Pastor and 1st Lady of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Deloris was a Sunday School teacher and soprano that loved singing in Grace Temple's choir. They served the congregation, Lompoc, and the Central Coast for more than 22 years. During their time in Lompoc, Dan and Deloris also opened their home and hearts to seven Foster children.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years, seven siblings, and one grandchild. On 11.10.2020, Deloris left behind, six children, 20 grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren to honor her life. We will love her and miss her kind voice forever!
Due to Covid-19, there will be an intimate Memorial Service on November 25th, 2020 3pm at the House of The Lord, Christian Church, 3346 Constellation Road Lompoc, CA 93436.
