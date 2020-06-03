Diana Dawn Rodwell, age, 78, passed away on May 29, 2020 at Conway Medical Center.
Diane was born on March 1, 1942 in Ladysmith, WI, a daughter of the late Marvin Lee and Opal Mae Noble. Diana was a graduate of Ladysmith High School in 1960 and of the University of Wisconsin, Superior in 1964. Her first teaching job was to be in Anchorage Alaska, but the earthquake of 1964 destroyed the schools. She took her second pick which was Lompoc, CA. She was employed as a third grade school teacher in Lompoc and Fairfield, CA. She also taught DOD School system in Okinawa, Japan. Diana retired September 1989. Diane worked at Conway Hospital in marketing and then Conway Middle School in the office until 2005. Leonard and Diana traveled extensively in the Pacific to many countries, including the Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan. Diane was a member of First United Methodist Church of Conway.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years and the love of her life, Leonard D. Rodwell; step-son Stephen Rodwell of Marysville, CA; one granddaughter Stephanie Rodwell; and her loyal companion her dog Tansy.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diana's name to Salvation Army Conway
Sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
