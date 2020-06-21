Don R. Neu

We want to honor our wonderful father, Donald R Neu born February 17, 1921 in Madison Wisconsin. If you were lucky enough to have known Don, you would know he was a friend to all and had a natural love of people, a gift of creating smiles and energizing the atmosphere everywhere he went with optimism! He was a very devoted and loving husband to Hazel Neu as well as father to his 3 children, Grandfather to 5 and Great Grandfather to 5. Don was always very responsible and as a young boy, eldest of 7, he worked as a newspaper carrier helping his family out during the depression. After completing High School, Don served on the USS Thresher Submarine during World War 2. He had 7 dangerous war patrols with many close calls at Pearl Harbor. Right before the War ended, with relief and gratitude, he married Hazel Neu. They resided in Wisconsin where Don followed in his father's footsteps into the newspaper business. While Don worked as circulation manager, they began their family of 3, Bonnie, Bill and Penny. The family moved to Lakeside, CA in 1955 where Don worked in management at the Valley News in El Cajon. Don also had an acting gift and was involved in local as well as professional theater. With Mission Star Circle Theater he found himself as a lead in Fiddler on the Roof, Guys & Dolls and The King & I. He even had a bit part in a Disney Movie. Don was good at drawing and liked to cartoon. Both Don and Hazel loved sailing and often took their sailboat named “What's Neu” out on Mission Bay in San Diego. Moving to Lompoc in 1974 Don took the position of Circulation Manager at the Lompoc Record. They met many new special friends. Don was also involved in the Lompoc Civic Theatre as an actor and on the Board as President. Don loved Golf. Hazel as the Society Editor at the Lompoc Record often mentioned Don in her humorous personal column “Reflections” as “Old Bogey”. Don and Hazel had a very rich life and loved to entertain. Don passed away peacefully on May 31, 2012 just 5 Thursdays after his Sweetheart of 68 years, Hazel.