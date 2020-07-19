Donald Gene Buck
0 entries

Donald Gene Buck

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Gene Buck

Donald Gene Buck of Lompoc, CA. died 2 July 2020 at his residence. Mr. Buck worked at the Lockheed Martin Corporation as a Telecommunications Engineer for 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Buck of Lompoc, CA., 3 sons ad their wives; Vincent & Stefanie Buck of Arroyo Grande, CA., Sy & Kim Buck of Henderson, NV., and Bobby & Lori Semones of Lompoc, CA. Mr. Buck is also survived by his 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. The Buck family will be holding a private memorial service, but will be holding a celebration of life with family and friends in January 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shadows Fund of Lompoc using the link below in his honor. https://app.donorview.com/qOzLY

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News