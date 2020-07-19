Donald Gene Buck of Lompoc, CA. died 2 July 2020 at his residence. Mr. Buck worked at the Lockheed Martin Corporation as a Telecommunications Engineer for 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Buck of Lompoc, CA., 3 sons ad their wives; Vincent & Stefanie Buck of Arroyo Grande, CA., Sy & Kim Buck of Henderson, NV., and Bobby & Lori Semones of Lompoc, CA. Mr. Buck is also survived by his 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. The Buck family will be holding a private memorial service, but will be holding a celebration of life with family and friends in January 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shadows Fund of Lompoc using the link below in his honor. https://app.donorview.com/qOzLY
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.