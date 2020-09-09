You have permission to edit this article.
Donald L. Kraus
Donald L. Kraus

August 2, 2020

Donald L. Kraus passed away peacefully on 2 August 2020, at the age of 79. Don was born in Johnsburg, Wisconsin to Walter and Mildred Kraus on July 15, 1941. Don was raised and educated in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a graduate of La Verne University in California. Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967 with assignments to Osan, Korea and Wiesbaden, Germany. Don met the future Christine Kraus in Wiesbaden, and they married in the little village church of Grebenhain where Christine was raised. Upon discharge from the Air Force at Vandenberg AFB, Don and Christine settled in Lompoc, CA and raised a family. Don was employed as a Sr. Systems Analyst with ITT/Federal Services for 36 years on Vandenberg AFB.

Don is survived by his wife Christine of 54 years, daughter Janine of Berkeley, CA; daughter Denise of Santa Barbara, and three grandchildren: Alina, Wyatt, and Finley. Dons grandchildren affectionately referred to him as “Opa”. Don was a member of the Lompoc Elks Lodge for 32 years; he was the Exalted Ruler for the year 1991-1992, and the president of the Past Exalted Rulers (PERs) Association. Don was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.

Cremation arrangements were by the Neptune Society. The Lompoc Elks PERS will conduct a memorial service at the Elks Lodge when it is safe to congregate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lompoc Elks Aid to Local Handicapped Children's Fund.

