It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Lee Green (Coach) at his home in Brandon, FL on Wednesday July 15, 2020. At the time of his passing, Coach Green was surrounded by his beloved grandchildren. He spent 68 years with the love of his life and best friend, Joan Green (Wilson). Loving father of Tracey and Kimberley Green. Predeceased by his only son, Dave Green. He was a proud grandfather to more than twenty grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Coach Green spent 34 years in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, and representing the light-weight division of the USAF Boxing Team. Upon retiring in Lompoc, CA, Coach Green became a local boxing coach; Helping to mold children into adults through the sport that he loved so much.
His family will be holding a small service for him at Philippe Park in Safety Harbour, FL.
