Donald William Thornburg

Don passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on October 29, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. He moved to Lompoc in 1959 to start his career at VAFB as a Senior Technician for FEC until his retirement at age 65. He was a hardworking man and took great pride in being involved in the aerospace industry and missile launches.
One of his proudest accomplishments was serving our country in the Korean War and one of his favorite songs was Im proud to be and American by Lee Greenwood.
He loved camping, fishing, gardening, barbequing, being outdoors, his dogs and above all his family. Jacque was his life and they did everything together, traveling with their fifth wheel to find the best fishing spots.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Thornburg, daughters Kris Mann, Donna Ceasar and Debbie Thornburg, grandchildren Randy Simoni and Melissa Felton, great grandchildren Ashlee, Wyatt, Cody and Rylie. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie Thornburg, siblings Pat Palmer, Bob Thornburg, JoAnne Bentley and granddaughter Stacy Simoni.
May he rest in peace.
