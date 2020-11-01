You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Mae Searles
Dorothy Mae Searles

October 22, 2020

Dorothy Mae Searles, lovingly known to her friends as "Dot", passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 83. As a pillar in our community, she was loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was born on May 7, 1937 in Sumter, South Carolina to the late Henry Mickens, Jr. and Anna Dora Mickens. She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Louise Jenkins of Sumter, South Carolina, and Ruth Mae Davis of Sumter, South Carolina. A resident of Lompoc since 1970, she worked at the Celite Corporation for 22 years from which she retired in 2004. She was a faithful member of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist church for over 30 years and devoted her time on the Helping Hands Committee assisting with raffle ticket sales and serving meals to the congregation. She was well known for the beautiful smile that adorned her face as well as her sense of style and graceful manner. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh as much as she enjoyed life. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who would do anything for those she cared about. Her legacy will live forever in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Brice O. Searles of Durango, Co., daughter Leah M. Searles of Santa Barbara, Ca., 3 grandsons Devon L. Searles and Kordell J. Searles of Juneau, AK., and Jalen T. Brantley of Santa Barbara, Ca., a sister, Ruby R. Robinson of Glendale, Ca., sister in law Alberta Peay of Philadelphia, Pa., and brother in law William Jenkins of Sumter, S.C. and countless nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2. Flowers and condolences can be offered at the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A St., Lompoc, Ca., 93436. Family, friends and others whose lives Dorothy has touched are invited to a memorial tribute at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 201 South H St., Lompoc, Ca., 93436. Pastor Ronald Wiley will officiate both services.

