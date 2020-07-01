× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Wally Marsh passed away in the early morning of June 19th, with his wife, Deborah, at his side.

Wally was born and raised in the Midwest with his parents, Katherine and Harold, and five siblings. He completed medical school at the University of Nebraska, and residency at Tulane University. In 1963 he married his first wife, Mary Ann, with whom he had three daughters: Kate, Aimee, and Teri.

He spent eight years as a flight surgeon in the US Air Force, stationed in Alaska, New Orleans, Turkey, and finally Vandenberg Air Force Base. They moved to Lompoc in 1973, and this was the beginning of decades of a life loving Lompoc and the Central Coast, a busy and successful career as an Ophthalmologist, and being a well known and loved part of the community.

In 1981 he and Deborah married, and he welcomed into his life a son, Benjiman.

Wally was loving, kind, intelligent, curious, irreverent, wonderfully mischevious and silly. He loved his family, he loved good music and camping at music festivals. He found incredible fulfillment in his work; he did not ask for much but he gave generously. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his spunky and joyful nature.