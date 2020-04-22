× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edward Henry Butt Jr. serenely passed away on April 14, 2020, in Lompoc, California the town he so loved and called home. He was at the age of 59 when he was call to heaven. Edward was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Clorann and Edward Butt, Sr. Ed never married but he the most kindhearted and loving persons you could ever meet. His voice was always so cheerful and uplifting. No matter what your day might have been. Ed always knew the exact words to say to cheer you up. One of Ed's regular routine was calling to check on family and friends the moment he got up.

Ed graduated from Lompoc High School and pursued a career in cooking side by side with his father. Ed loved to cook. He later went to work at UPC where he loved to be productive. At a very young age, his family realized Ed had a passion for drawing. He drew from his heart which was reflected in his drawings. Ed won several awards for his art, including his last ribbon for drawing a Muriel in Santa Maria. Whenever someone was sick or sad, Ed would draw for them. Whenever he would think of you, he would draw something special from his heart.