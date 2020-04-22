Edward Henry Butt Jr. serenely passed away on April 14, 2020, in Lompoc, California the town he so loved and called home. He was at the age of 59 when he was call to heaven. Edward was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Clorann and Edward Butt, Sr. Ed never married but he the most kindhearted and loving persons you could ever meet. His voice was always so cheerful and uplifting. No matter what your day might have been. Ed always knew the exact words to say to cheer you up. One of Ed's regular routine was calling to check on family and friends the moment he got up.
Ed graduated from Lompoc High School and pursued a career in cooking side by side with his father. Ed loved to cook. He later went to work at UPC where he loved to be productive. At a very young age, his family realized Ed had a passion for drawing. He drew from his heart which was reflected in his drawings. Ed won several awards for his art, including his last ribbon for drawing a Muriel in Santa Maria. Whenever someone was sick or sad, Ed would draw for them. Whenever he would think of you, he would draw something special from his heart.
Edward leaves behind his best friend and brother Thomas Butt and his favorite sister-in-law, Juniata Flagg of Lompoc, Ca his sister, Teresa Butt (Weesie), Las Vegas, Nevada which was Ed's second home from home (he loved everyone he met there), his loving sister Cynthia Jiles and brother-in Law Joseph Jiles, Santa Maria, CA; his loving nieces and nephews Alex Avery and Jennifer Miller, Nashville, TN, Nathan Avery and Jessica Bangel, Sacramento, CA, Chiquita Sperow, CA, Farrin Richards and her husband Kim Tan, Lancaster, CA, Jared Richards and Nanea Dominguez , San Diego, CA, Jolissa and Ayana Jiles of CA, and great nieces and great nephews Corra, Mycal, and Korbin Sperow, Lompoc, CA, Jazmyn Avery, Houston, TX and Dylanmarie Strege, Lompoc, CA, Warren Avery, IL and Jayla Duede, Junction City, KS, Olivia Roderick-Avery, Camdenton, MO. His loving Aunt Bernice Smalls, Charleston, SC, who he talked to daily. Raymond Sawyer and Eric Napper, Lompoc and his loving cousins, Vince, Shannon, Melvin, Sherley, and various family.
Eddie loved talking to his niece, Ayana Jiles about their TV favorites shows, as well as spending time with his special and close buddies, Ritter Chism (Prince), Cynthia Rosauer of CA, Jamie Rosauer of NV and Tim Smith his talking buddy of Lompoc, CA. He truly appreciated Salvador, Karina, Alex, Marissa and Ernesto his best friends for caring for him.
A public viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A Street, Lompoc, CA 93436. A burial graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South C Street, Lompoc, CA. We ask all friends and family to practice social distancing and wear masks.
To leave a condolence for the family visit info@starbucklind.com
