You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleanor Leone Heath
0 entries

Eleanor Leone Heath

October 17, 2020

  • 0
Heath Eleanor.jpg

Eleanor Leone Heath of Lompoc died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 88.

Eleanor was born September 19, 1932 in Columbia, South Dakota to Albert and Bertha Buntrock. She was raised in Denver, Colorado where she attended and graduated from local schools.

Formerly of San Diego, California, Eleanor was a resident of Lompoc for 47 years. She worked as a keypunch operator with Martin Marietta for many years. She was an avid reader.

One of 13 children, Eleanor enjoyed visiting with her siblings. She is survived by her children Jerry C. Heath of Bakersfield, California, Lea Ann Barnick of Nipomo, Susan Didrickson of Lompoc and Timothy A. Heath of Arroyo Grande; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her surviving siblings Bernice (Albert) Kessler, Della (John) Kenfield and Eldon Buntrock, all of Denver. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Arnold Heath in 1981.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News