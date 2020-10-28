Eleanor Leone Heath of Lompoc died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 88.
Eleanor was born September 19, 1932 in Columbia, South Dakota to Albert and Bertha Buntrock. She was raised in Denver, Colorado where she attended and graduated from local schools.
Formerly of San Diego, California, Eleanor was a resident of Lompoc for 47 years. She worked as a keypunch operator with Martin Marietta for many years. She was an avid reader.
One of 13 children, Eleanor enjoyed visiting with her siblings. She is survived by her children Jerry C. Heath of Bakersfield, California, Lea Ann Barnick of Nipomo, Susan Didrickson of Lompoc and Timothy A. Heath of Arroyo Grande; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her surviving siblings Bernice (Albert) Kessler, Della (John) Kenfield and Eldon Buntrock, all of Denver. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Arnold Heath in 1981.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.