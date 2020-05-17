Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Hinkens, 88, resident of Lompoc, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 04,2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 07,1931, in Pensacola, Florida, to John Mansfield Delaney and Elizabeth Mary (Reese) Delaney, and was proceeded in death by her devoted husband, Russell Stanley Hinkens. Gifted with a great sense of humor, Betty was a warm and gregarious woman who loved connecting and sharing stories, and who freely opened her home and heart to family, neighbors, friends, and those in need of a friend along life's way. She led an interesting life, living and working in several different states, and left a lasting legacy, instilling in her family strong values that have served them well. Betty will be greatly missed and always remembered in our hearts as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her seven children, Tom, Joe, Katie, Bill, Mike, Patti and Bonnie, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private celebration of her life was held on Friday, May 15. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the heartfelt condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Charities Lompoc.
