Elizabeth Kerrol Williams was born on September 20, 1925 and went to be with her Lord on March 1, 2021 at the age of 95.
Kerrol is survived by her daughter Bari Cordia Federspiel (husband Frank), her son Jim Williams, her granddaughter Polly Baldwin (husband Milton), grandson Philip Graves (wife Carla), great grandson Colby Baldwin (wife Rhiannon), great granddaughter Camri Smith (husband Shannon), great grandsons Tucker and Cooper Graves, and great-great granddaughter Georgia Eden Baldwin.
Kerrol was born in Gin Town, Arkansas as Elizabeth Kerrol Griffin. Her Dad, Ira, was a businessman and retail General Store proprietor. The family moved several times for better opportunities in Arkansas and Florida. Her mother Cordelia died shortly after Kerrol was married, but her memory was a great source of strength for Kerrol throughout her life.
Kerrol had a rich childhood. She had a bobcat and an alligator as pets. She describes in her memory notes how the great flood of 1937 stopped inches from her dads store. She pumped gas in front of that store when you really had to pump the gas into a glass cylinder by hand. She saw her first movie during her high school years.
Kerrol attended Arkansas Tech in Russellville and was the tuba player in the marching band. There she met the drum major, her future husband Jim, who was an Army Air Corps veteran of WWII.
When Jim received his commission in the Air Force, Kerrol, Jim, and their two children, Jim and Bari, traveled to many assignments including West Germany, Florida, Mississippi, West Virginia and Missouri. Jims final assignment at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1963 found them at their permanent home in Lompoc.
Kerrol wasted no time jumping into service in her church and in the community wherever she lived. Kerrol taught Sunday school classes, then Ladies Bible Classes well into her 90s at the Lompoc Church of Christ. She taught courses in hat making, interior decorating, floral design, and freehand drawing for Lompoc Parks and Recreation and Adult Education. She taught oil painting in her home in Lompoc and in a Solvang art studio. She continued to hear from many of her students throughout her life. She was part of the Lompoc Valley Art Associations Traveling Art Show for many years.
Kerrol loved and served the Lord, her family, and the church her entire life. She showed compassion, kindness, grace, and patience to all who she encountered. Kerrol was a talented artist and shared many of her treasured masterpieces with friends and family. She baked the most delicious Linzer-Schnitten cookies every Christmas. Kerrol loved the colors of fall and beautifully incorporated them into the warmth of her inviting home.
Kerrol is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Cordelia Griffin, her brother Homer Griffin, her son-in-law, Pete Graves, and her beloved husband James R. Williams.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Comprehensive Care Center and Assisted Hospice Care, and all our friends and loved ones for their love, care, prayers, and good wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lompoc Church of Christ or Heifer International.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at the Lompoc Church of Christ, 138 North O Street at 6:00 pm. Social distancing practices and protective face masks will be required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.