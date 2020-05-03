× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ernie Lazos, 55, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California after a long valiant fight against heart disease.

Ernie was raised in Indio, California. After he received his diploma he went on to attend a Vocational Trade school in Reno, Nevada where he received a certificate of completion in Plumbing and obtained his first job. This would be the start of his hard working 36-year plumbing career.

Ernie was a huge fan of the LA Rams, Lakers and Dodgers and enjoyed spending time watching games and rooting for his teams. He enjoyed barbequing, cooking, spending time with family and friends. He was a very easygoing man and could get along with everyone and anyone. He had a big heart and went out of his way to help others.

Ernie leaves behind his wife, Sylvia Lazos, his children, Moniesa Lazos, Alexia Lazos and Andrew Lazos, granddaughters Keira Robertson and Kaylie Lazos, his father, Ernesto M. Lazos, mother Aurora J. Lazos (who preceded him in death), sisters, Norma Lazos-Morales, Elizabeth Lazos, brothers, Gustavo Lazos and Oscar Lazos. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins and three goddaughters and many friends who cared for him.

Funeral viewing and vigil will be Friday May 8, starting at 3pm with a service to start at 6:30. Due to the Covid-19 WE REQUEST YOU WEAR MASKS FOR YOUR PROTECTION AND OTHERS. Also, a graveside burial with a Celebration of Life will be held in July in order to properly honor Ernie.