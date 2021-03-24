Evelyn Dorothea Anderson Ewing passed peacefully to the Lord in Lompoc, California on March 9, 2021, a gentle soul quietly stepping into His light.
Evelyn was born September 13, 1921, in Marshall County, Kansas, where she grew up on an 80-acre farm with her sisters Hazel and Ruth. The bountiful 1920s led to the Great Depression, on a farm without indoor plumbing, and no electricity until the early 1930s. Evelyn graduated from Blue Rapids High School in Blue Rapids, Kansas in 1939.
On June 19, 1942, Evelyn and Lt. Clair Ewing (also of Marshall County) were married in Panama City, Florida. Their union lasted 53 years until Clair's death in June 1995. Their children never heard a cross word between them.
An Air Force wife, Evelyn accompanied Clair all across the country, transferring every few years and adding to their family along the way, until they arrived at Colonel Ewing's last duty station Vandenberg Air Force Base. They settled into their new home in Vandenberg Village on October 12, 1967, where she lived until her health declined in the Fall of 2019.
Evelyn and Clair were strong Christians, raising their children in the faith. Evelyn was active in the Vandenberg Air Force Base Chapel. All who knew her were blessed by her kindness, generosity, quiet and calm demeanor, and devotion to her family.
Evelyn is survived by her five children: Mike (Bonnie) Ewing of Lakeport, California; Kathy Abraham of Scottsdale, Arizona; Karen (Don) Harmison of White City, Kansas; Patty (Paul) Russell of Santa Clarita, California; and Kevin (Jeri) Ewing of Monument, Colorado. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, spread across the United States.
Evelyn's ancestors were Swedish. A banner in her kitchen reads "Kiss the Swedish Cook". We will remember Mom's loving kisses and gentle touch forever.
