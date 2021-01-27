Fausto Navarri

Fausto was the son of Teofilo and Cecelia Navarro of Lompoc. He was born and raised in Lompoc CA. and came from a very large family. He graduated from Lompoc High School and later served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. After the military, Fausto went back to school and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Soon after, he met and married his wife Arlene, moved to Santa Barbara and raised his family they spent the following 59 years together. Fausto was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic church and was 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life he enjoyed volunteer work, ministry work with inmates and wedding photography.
Fausto is survived by his wife, three daughters, his son, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Lompoc Cemetery, on 1-29 at 11am.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.