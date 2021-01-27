You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fausto Navarri
0 entries

Fausto Navarri

January 15, 2021

  • 0

Fausto was the son of Teofilo and Cecelia Navarro of Lompoc. He was born and raised in Lompoc CA. and came from a very large family. He graduated from Lompoc High School and later served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. After the military, Fausto went back to school and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Soon after, he met and married his wife Arlene, moved to Santa Barbara and raised his family they spent the following 59 years together. Fausto was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic church and was 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life he enjoyed volunteer work, ministry work with inmates and wedding photography.

Fausto is survived by his wife, three daughters, his son, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at Lompoc Cemetery, on 1-29 at 11am.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News